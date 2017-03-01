Washington

March 1, 2017 7:16 AM

Overnight standoff with police ends with suspect dead

The Associated Press
LAKE STEVENS, Wash.

An overnight standoff in Lake Stevens ended with the suspect dead.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mdMaNJ ) that the standoff started at around 9 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a domestic incident outside a home near Chapel Hill Road.

The Stevens Police Department says at one point, there was a woman and a seven-year-old girl inside. Officials say the woman and the girl escaped the house safely.

Some nearby homes were evacuated due to the potential danger.

After failing to make contact with a man inside the home, SWAT officers entered the house and found him dead.

The man's death is under investigation. He was 39-years-old.

Related content

Washington

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos