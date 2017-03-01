Overnight standoff with police ends with suspect dead

An overnight standoff in Lake Stevens ended with the suspect dead.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mdMaNJ ) that the standoff started at around 9 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a domestic incident outside a home near Chapel Hill Road.
The Stevens Police Department says at one point, there was a woman and a seven-year-old girl inside. Officials say the woman and the girl escaped the house safely.
Some nearby homes were evacuated due to the potential danger.
After failing to make contact with a man inside the home, SWAT officers entered the house and found him dead.
The man's death is under investigation. He was 39-years-old.
