Amber Alert for abducted Yakima toddler canceled

Update as of 8:29 a.m.: The Amber Alert was canceled. Police said the boy and both suspects have been found. No other details were immediately available.
Initial post: An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 19-month-old Yakima boy allegedly taken by his uncle at gunpoint.
Police believe Leonnel Barajas was abducted by Manuel Carrasco Mendoza from an apartment at 801 Central Ave.
Mendoza, 23, reportedly broke down the back door about 11:30 p.m. Monday and took the child at gunpoint.
Jessica Mendoza, 24, may have been involved, according to police.
They might be traveling in a silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala with black rims and no hub caps. A license plate number was not available.
Leonnel is 2-feet tall with blond hair and greenish blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with gray sleeves and red and blue checkered pants.
Manuel Mendoza is 5-feet-10 and 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo reading “WASTE” on his right forearm and one on his left forearm reading “LAND.”
Jessica Mendoza is 5-feet-4 and 130 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.
If anyone sees them, please call 911.
