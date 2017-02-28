2 shot by deputies near Midland after pursuit

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shot and injured two people near Midland early Tuesday after the couple drove at deputies after a pursuit.
It was about midnight when a deputy spotted a stolen Ford F250 driving recklessly in the 7200 block of Golden Given Road East and tried to pull it over.
Instead, the driver sped away and initiated a chase, which reached 70 mph on residential roads.
Other deputies joined the pursuit, which ended in the 9600 block of Golden Given Road East.
“At one point during the pursuit, he loses control and goes off the roadway and ends up facing the deputies,” Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders said.
The deputies got out of their patrol cars and ordered the people inside the stolen truck out.
When the 33-year-old man behind the wheel drove forward toward deputies, three deputies opened fire.
Both the driver and a 37-year-old man in the passenger seat were struck. They are believed to have suffered injuries that are not life threatening and were taken to a local hospital.
The deputies who fired their guns were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.
