Everett library faces challenge of homelessness

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision Pause

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

1:29 Bao Bao flies to new home in China

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:06 Skagit County releases video of shooting at Cascade Mall

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court