Authorities arrest 23-year-old man in seaside town killing

BREMERTON, Wash.

Authorities in western Washington have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on a street in the seaside town of Seabeck.

The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2maVAXc) 30-year-old Hector "Ricky" Ricardo Apodaca of Bremerton is believed to have been shot where he was found in a rural residential area on Saturday.

Detective Lt. Earl Smith of the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says the suspect and victim got into a dispute inside a vehicle before they got out and shots were fired.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Silverdale.

Authorities also arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

