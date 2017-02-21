Officer whose patrol car hit pedestrians identified

A Vancouver police officer involved in crash in which two pedestrians were hit Saturday has been identified.
Vancouver Police said in a news release Tuesday that officer Greg Zimmerman was driver of the patrol car that collided with two people walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.
Police say Zimmerman was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.
Police say both pedestrians, 50-year-old Karyn Cassle of Portland, Oregon and 59-year-old Sue Ryland of Vancouver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.
Police are investigating.
