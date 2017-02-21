Washington

February 21, 2017 5:32 PM

Officer whose patrol car hit pedestrians identified

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, Wash.

A Vancouver police officer involved in crash in which two pedestrians were hit Saturday has been identified.

Vancouver Police said in a news release Tuesday that officer Greg Zimmerman was driver of the patrol car that collided with two people walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.

Police say Zimmerman was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.

Police say both pedestrians, 50-year-old Karyn Cassle of Portland, Oregon and 59-year-old Sue Ryland of Vancouver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.

Police are investigating.

