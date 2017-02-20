Elderly woman killed, daughter injured in knife attack

A 78-year-old woman is dead and her 62-year-old daughter was injured after a knife attack in their home.
KOMO TV reports (http://bit.ly/2m0Pmg6 ) that the women were stabbed with a carpet knife on Sunday.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the daughter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 31 year-old Everett man at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the jail for investigation of first-degree murder.
A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on outstanding warrants. He is the uncle of the younger man.
Officials say the older man was doing construction work on the women's bathroom. He brought his nephew along.
The uncle told officials that they fled after the attack and the nephew threw the knife out the window.
Comments