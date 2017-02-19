Washington

February 19, 2017

Car-tab fees up after passage of transportation package

The Associated Press
Some drivers in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties are experiencing sticker shock with the latest round of car-tab renewal bills arriving in the mail.

KOMO TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kL9q0J ) the increase in fees is connected to the passage of Sound Transit 3, a transportation package approved by voters in those counties in November.

Driver Robert Klem says he expected his car tabs to go up by $100 to $200. But when he got his renewal bill in the mail, he was stunned.

He says he paid about $500 for car-tabs last year for his Tesla. He's now being charged more than $1,500.

The drastic jump largely stems from last fall's expansion of Sound Transit, which was approved by 54% of voters in the general election.

It raises the car-tab tax by 0.8 percent based on a vehicle's value.

