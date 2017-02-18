Vancouver police investigating death, detain man with gun

Police are investigating after detaining a man with a gun at a Vancouver home where they found someone deceased.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/mQD3C4 ) officers arrived at the home for a welfare check Friday morning and saw the man with a gun.
Vancouver police say SWAT officers were dispatched to the home and two hours later, officers took the man into custody.
Police say SWAT officers indicated there was someone dead in the home.
No further information was immediately released.
