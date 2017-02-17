Jailed Skagit County sheriff's deputy moved to another jail

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly