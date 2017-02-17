Jailed Skagit County sheriff's deputy moved to another jail

A Skagit County sheriff's deputy arrested for investigation of domestic violence has been moved to another jail after he attempted suicide.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported (https://goo.gl/9ErMSZ ) that Russell Whitmore was moved Friday to Snohomish County Jail from a hospital.
Whitmore was charged in Skagit County District Court on Jan. 30 with one count of assault. He was initially lodged in Island County Jail.
Prosecutors say additional charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment likely will be filed next week.
The 34-year-old deputy is being held on $250,000 bail for allegedly assaulting his wife on multiple occasions.
Prosecutors say Whitmore's lawyers have raised issues of his cognitive state after Whitmore suffered a loss of oxygen in the suicide attempt Feb. 10.
