Heavy rains bring landslides, flooding to Washington state

After a week of snow and heavy rains, landslides were covering roads around Seattle Thursday while in Spokane County a state of emergency was declared for flooding and washed out roadways.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed early Thursday after a mudslide covered the road east of Seattle in Issaquah. All lanes reopened Thursday afternoon.
Commuter trains into Seattle also were canceled due to slides while a slide near Renton blocked part of Maple Valley Highway near Interstate 405.
The National Weather Service in Seattle says over 7 inches of rain has fallen so far in the Seattle area this month. Typically in February the city gets just under 2 inches.
In Spokane County, officials declared a state of emergency for flooding that washed out about a half-dozen area roads.
In nearby Adams County, a driver got caught as a section of Lind Warden Road washed out and the SUV was sent about 15 feet down into rushing water, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
The driver acted quickly, freeing himself and escaping unharmed before his Chevy Blazer was swept away, the sheriff's office said.
A flood warning was issued for the Spokane region Thursday by the National Weather Service.
Mitch Reister, engineer and director of the Spokane County Public Works Department, estimated repairs to the roads there would be about $200,000, the Spokesman-Review reported (https://goo.gl/MeHfyO).
