Man charged with Washington state beach attack sentenced

A man convicted of attempted murder and attempted rape for attacking a woman on a Washington state beach has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2kMj3Ns) that 60-year-old Charles Fisher was sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty in the case last month.
The June attack took place on the waterfront of Woodway near Edmonds.
Fisher is accused of demanding sex from the woman, hitting her over the head with a rock and choking her.
He fled the scene and the victim was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fisher has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his convictions.
His attorney had argued for a shorter prison sentence, saying that an assault charge against his client would have been more appropriate.
