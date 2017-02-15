Washington

Washington man charged after DNA links him to park attack

Prosecutors have charged a man who they say has been tied by DNA evidence to an assault at a Seattle-area park in August.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lm3f78) Charles Stockwell Jr. was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault.

Charging papers say a 43-year-old Redmond woman was walking her dog in the park when Stockwell grabbed her and punched her repeatedly.

Stockwell is accused of using a shoelace to choke the woman before fleeing when a man walking nearby heard screams for help and went to investigate.

Prosecutors say DNA from the shoelace was linked to Stockwell in December.

Stockwell is currently a patient at a state mental hospital. He was found unfit to stand trial in September for a burglary that took place days after the park assault.

