March for worker, immigration rights draws hundreds in Skagit County

About 600 people took to the streets Sunday, walking from Burlington to Mount Vernon for the Worker and Immigrant Solidarity March.
The event was put on by the Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworker rights group.
Trump administration policies like a travel ban executive order, support for the Dakota Access Pipeline and concern about the president’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border spurred the marchers’ concerns.
The march started on Burlington Boulevard at Fairhaven Avenue around 10 a.m. and went south to the Skagit County Courthouse, arriving about 1:30 p.m.
Marchers for #Solidarity on their way to #mountvernon from #Burlington @Kera_SVH https://t.co/a38b0OgWbN pic.twitter.com/De0KSCNrmR— Skagit photos (@photo_SVH) February 12, 2017
