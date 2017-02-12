Wounded Mt. Vernon police officer to return home

The family of a police officer who went blind after he was shot while on duty says he is expected to return home on Valentine's Day.
Officer Mike McClaughry, 60, has been undergoing treatment since he was shot in the back of the head while responding to another shooting in Mount Vernon on Dec. 15.
The family says on his Facebook page that he will return home on Tuesday.
The post says: "Dad is coming home!! He will be coming home on Tuesday 2/14, yes Valentines Day!
Earlier this month, McClaughry told KING-TV that he's focused on going home after months of rehabilitation.
"I wanna do it," he said. "And if you wanna do it, it's gonna happen."
