Washington

February 7, 2017 7:39 AM

Winter storm leaves black ice on the roads; closes schools

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

The Seattle area on Tuesday was still dealing with the effects of a major winter storm that covered the region with several inches to several feet of snow.

Overnight cold temperatures left black ice on some roadways, causing most school districts to call for another snow day or delay the start of school.

Some flights into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed and fallen trees and branches left thousands of customers without power.

The good news was that forecasters were calling for sunshine and warmer temperatures through the day.

Washington

