Man run over by suspected car prowler identified

A man who was struck and killed Wednesday after confronting a suspected car prowler in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish has been identified.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/rJKRoa ) the King County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Moises Elias Radcliffe.
Authorities say Radcliffe, who was the son of a Seattle police officer, was walking his dog at Beaver Lake Park when he saw someone trying to break into his parked car.
Authorities say Radcliffe ran over and tried to stop the suspect who jumped into a tan or gold SUV and began driving at Radcliffe.
Authorities say Radcliffe then pulled a gun and fired shots at the SUV but was hit and killed by the vehicle.
King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi West said Friday no arrests have been made.
