Denise Moriguchi aims to carry Uwajimaya brand forward

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church Pause

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

0:55 Dozer the walrus debuts at Point Defiance Zoo