Senate Democrats fail in procedural floor fight

Democrats confer on the Senate floor as the Republican side sits empty during a recess, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Lt. Gov. Syrus Habib, bangs the gavel as he presides over the Senate, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Democratic floor leader Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, reads in the Legislative Manual as he sits at his desk, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, holds up a guide to protocol on the Senate floor as he speaks, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, left, confers with Lt. Gov. Syrus Habib, as Habib presides over the Senate, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, stands at right as he makes a point on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Fain was the only Republican present as senators debated whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, right, makes a point on the Senate floor as Senate Democratic floor leader Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, left, looks on, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Sen. Rebecca Saldana, D-Seattle, second from left, and Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, second from right, react to a comment made by Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, right, on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
CORRECTS TO MARKO, NOT MARLO - Senate Democratic floor leader Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, left, looks on as Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, right, makes a point on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, right, makes a point on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican Floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, makes a point on the Senate floor, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Senators were debating whether to vote on the "levy cliff" bill, which would delay a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect though property taxes.
Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, left, talks with Senate Democratic floor leader Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, right, in-between floor sessions, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Democrats failed in their effort to bypass Republican leadership and bring a bill related to local school levies to the Senate floor.
Senate Democratic floor leader Marko Liias, D-Mukilteo, center, talks with Senate Republican floor leader Joe Fain, R-Auburn, right, and Sen. Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, left, in-between floor sessions, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Democrats failed in their effort to bypass Republican leadership and bring a bill related to local school levies to the Senate floor.
Washington Democratic Senators pack up their belongings and leave the floor at the end of the day Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Democrats failed in their effort to bypass Republican leadership and bring a bill related to local school levies to the Senate floor.
