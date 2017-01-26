36 units uninhabitable after Lynnwood fire; cause unknown

Local and federal officials are investigating a fire in the Settle suburb of Lynnwood that destroyed a senior apartment complex under construction and left neighboring apartments uninhabitable.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/0pCcjT ) dozens of firefighters continued to work the blaze Thursday after it started Wednesday night at the Reserve at the Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex.
Lynnwood Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Nelson says the cause might not be known for weeks.
Officials with the city of Lynnwood say two firefighters with minor injuries were hospitalized overnight and released Thursday morning.
Residents from neighboring apartments were evacuated Wednesday night. Thirty-six units at one complex have been deemed uninhabitable due to smoke, heat and water damage.
City spokeswoman Julie Moore says residents of another nearby building won't be able to return immediately because of a power outage.
