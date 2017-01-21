Portland police use gas at Trump protest; 1 shot in Seattle

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:17 Inauguration Day protests erupt across the country

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains