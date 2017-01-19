Washington among states that face deadline on REAL ID

Last month, signs started popping up at airports nationwide warning travelers that unless their driver's licenses are from states already in compliance with federal identification requirements, or states with a limited extension, they'll need additional documentation to board domestic flights starting in January 2018.
With that looming deadline, lawmakers in Washington state are trying to bring the state in compliance with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States.
In Washington state, Senate and House transportation committees are holding separate hearings Thursday on bills that have been introduced seeking to bring the state into compliance.
Just 25 states and the District of Columbia are in compliance with the law, according to the Department of Homeland Security's website.
Washington, Minnesota and Missouri are the only three states that are not compliant with the law and don't have an extension from the federal government, meaning millions of residents who currently have standard Washington driver's licenses now need additional ID for access to some military bases. They'll eventually be required to show additional documentation for air travel unless the Legislature acts.
Two other states — Maine and Montana — are also not in compliance, and they will be subject to enforcement starting on Jan. 30. On Thursday, Pennsylvania and Kentucky — which had originally been subject to the Jan. 30 compliance date — were given a limited extension through June 6, joining a handful of other states with limited extensions until that date. Eighteen other states and territories have extensions until Oct. 10.
Under the latest schedule released by the federal government, residents of states that are not in compliance and do not have an extension will need additional identification to board commercial flights starting on Jan. 22, 2018. Residents of other states that currently have extensions will have until Oct. 21, 2020.
In addition to the measures introduced in Washington, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Carolina all have introduced bills related to REAL ID compliance this year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Washington is the only state in the country that does not require proof of legal presence in the U.S. to get a standard state driver's license or ID. However, the state already offers, but does not mandate, enhanced driver's licenses and IDs that require proof of U.S. citizenship and are valid under the federal law.
The proposed bills would create a two-tiered licensing system that would keep the current enhanced license and would create a standard state license that would be marked indicating it is not valid for federal purposes.
