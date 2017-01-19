First data of oil movement released following state law

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash Pause

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom