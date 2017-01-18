Man who killed Seattle officer found dead in prison

The man convicted of killing a Seattle police officer in 2009 has died in prison.
The Seattle Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2k14LYC ) that Christopher Monfort was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Jeremy Barclay, a Department of Corrections spokesman, said Monfort was found in his single-person cell at 7:45 a.m. Prison staff began CPR but Monfort was pronounced dead by medics. Barclay said there was nothing suspicious in Monfort's cell and there were no indications of self-harm.
Monfort, who was convicted in summer 2015 of aggravated first-degree murder for the ambush killing of Seattle police Officer Timothy Brenton on Halloween night 2009, was serving a life sentence. Paralyzed below the waist by a gunshot he suffered during his arrest in Tukwila, Monfort's health had deteriorated by the time he stood trial in King County Superior Court.
Comments