The Latest: Power out for Washington county along Gorge

The Latest on winter weather in the Northwest (all times local):
8:25 p.m.
Officials say crews are working to restore power to a Washington county along the Columbia River Gorge.
Skamania County's Public Utility District posted on its website Wednesday afternoon that the county-wide outage was likely caused by ice damage to a Bonneville Power Administration line.
Bonneville officials said on Facebook their current estimate to restore service to the county was midnight Thursday.
No estimate was given for the number of customers affected.
---
6:15 p.m.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says melting snow and rain have caused sewage to overflow in several locations into the Willamette River.
The bureau said the overflow started Wednesday afternoon and was continuing several hours later. People were urged to avoid the river for two days after the overflow ends due to increased bacteria in the water.
Officials didn't yet know how much sewage had overflowed.
Also in the city, transportation officials closed part of a street Wednesday afternoon because of a landslide.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said West Burnside Street will be closed between Northwest 23rd Avenue and Skyline Boulevard through the Thursday morning commute.
Transportation crews were inspecting the site and barricading it Wednesday evening.
---
11:30 a.m.
Two inches of ice have been reported near the Bonneville Dam and Hood River is coated in 1.5 inches of ice, with no thaw in the forecast for several days.
National Weather Service hydrologist Andy Bryant says in eastern Oregon, La Grande and Baker City could get more than a foot of snow by Thursday.
Roads and highways are closed throughout Oregon and Washington because of snow and ice. Parts of Interstate 84 were closed in eastern Oregon.
Portland International Airport got about a half-inch of ice overnight, but temperatures are now rising in the metropolitan area and snow is melting.
---
8:28 am.
Freezing rain, ice and fallen trees forced the closure of highways and roads in Oregon and Washington on Wednesday.
A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River will remain closed all day and a section of the same highway near Ontario, in eastern Oregon, was also closed.
Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, east of Seattle, remained closed due to ice, snow slides and multiple crashes. The Washington State Patrol says troopers responded to 67 collisions overnight because roads are covered with layers of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Multiple school districts and government offices also delayed or canceled their operations Wednesday.
Oregon transportation officials closed I-84 after a major ice storm hit the Columbia River Gorge and forced the highway to shut down Tuesday afternoon.
But temperatures are now warming and the next concern is flooding as heavy rains mixes with melting snow and ice from recent storms.
Freezing rain also hit a broad swath of the Cascades, Central Washington and southwest Washington.
The Yakima airport in Washington closed at 6 p.m. while the runway at Spokane International Airport was closed at 9 p.m. due to freezing rain.
Comments