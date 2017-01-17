The Latest: Washington's Yakima airport closed for ice storm

The Latest on the ice storm in Oregon and Washington (all times local):
6:45 p.m.
Officials say the Yakima Airport in Washington closed at 6 p.m. because of freezing rain.
Airport spokesman Randy Beehler says crews were deicing the runway and taxiways to determine if the airport would be able to accommodate flights later Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued an ice storm warning in Yakima and the Cascade Mountains Thursday. An ice storm was also issued for the Columbia River Gorge in Washington and Oregon as well as the East Portland metro area.
The service also issued a high wind warning on the Oregon and Washington coasts into Wednesday morning with winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.
---
2 p.m.
State transportation officials have shut down a 45-mile section of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions.
The closure came Tuesday afternoon as freezing rain swept into northwest Oregon, including parts of Portland.
An ice storm warning was in effect in the Portland metropolitan region and the Columbia River Gorge until 10 p.m. Pacific.
Portland can expect one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch of ice, but areas east of Interstate 205 and into the Columbia River Gorge could get an inch or more.
Oregon has been pummeled by snow and below-freezing temperatures for days, but a warming trend starting Wednesday could mean flooding later in the week.
And an incoming weather system is also beginning to spread freezing rain across a broad swath of the Cascades, Central Washington and southwest Washington.
