The Latest: Washington's Yakima airport closed for ice storm

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge"

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'