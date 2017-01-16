Death penalty repeal bill introduced in Washington state

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge" Pause

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain