Carbon dioxide makes seawater more acidic. And that could empty your crab pots

3:56 Nighttime low tide excursion Pause

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral