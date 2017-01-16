Washington

January 16, 2017

Employee wounded in stabbing at Washington state mall

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Authorities say a food court employee has been stabbed at a mall north of Seattle and a 37-year-old male suspect is in custody.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2iBL6Rb ) that Lynwood police say the stabbing took place Sunday after the suspect got into an argument with the employee. The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

The incident had prompted police to lock down the Alderwood Mall for some time.

It marked the second stabbing at the mall in less than a month. A man in his 30s had been stabbed on Dec. 24 while trying to break up a fight between two teens.

Washington

