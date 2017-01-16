Employee wounded in stabbing at Washington state mall

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge" Pause

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'