3 arrested after 2 bodies found in burning Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash.

Tacoma police say they've arrested three people after firefighters found two bodies inside a burning home.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/xocFoW ) that a 32-year-old man with seven prior felony convictions was booked Tuesday for investigation of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. A 36-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested as well.

Prosecutors said they plan to make a charging decision Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday. After extinguishing it, fire crews found two bodies inside.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the investigation determined the case to be a homicide.

The county coroner identified the victims as 22-year-old Mary Buras and 31-year-old Theresa Greenhalgh. The cause of the deaths has not been released.

