2 WSU students killed in crashes

CLE ELUM, Wash.

Two Washington State University students were killed in vehicle crashes over the weekend as they made their way back to campus for the spring semester.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports ( http://bit.ly/2ia9plx ) Rachel Pomeroy, 20, died about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when traveling eastbound on state Highway 26, 16 miles west of Washtucna when her 2003 Acura collided head on with a 2016 Ford Explorer.

Nineteen-year-old Dashiell Mortell of Bainbridge Island died Saturday about 2 p.m. when the vehicle he was riding in with four other students rear-ended a car that had stopped for a collision on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

The vehicle rolled onto its side and was struck in the roof by an oncoming pickup pulling a trailer.

Both collisions remain under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

