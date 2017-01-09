Group files initiative on transgender bathrooms

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes Pause

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

2:51 Michelle Obama moved herself and others to tears during final speech as First Lady

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:58 Kam Chancellor on what Earl Thomas told team the night before playoff opener

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne