Seattle area transgender cops come out in HBO documentary

Two local transgender cops — one a Seattle police officer and the other a King County Sheriff’s deputy — are the subjects of a documentary on HBO.
“VICE News Tonight” correspondent Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani interviewed Seattle police officer Tori Newburn and King County Sheriff’s deputy Jamie Deer for the show.
Newburn is the first openly transgender cop on Seattle’s force. He had already begun his transition to male when he enrolled in a police academy in 2014.
“People wouldn’t know I was transgender unless I told them,” Newburn said.
The transgender community has gained more visibility than it’s ever had. Because of, or despite that, legislation affecting them has increased in the form of so-called bathroom bills. Proponents tried but failed to get one on the ballot in Washington in 2016.
Deer began his career on the King County Sherriff’s Office as a woman. When he began to transition he knew he had to come out as transgender.
“I would rather face an armed suspect…than having to come out to 700 co-workers,” Deer said. “To open yourself up like that was terrifying.”
Both cops hope that their coming out will foster trust between the transgender community and police agencies.
“It’s a long process to earn trust back when trust has been broken in the past,” Newburn said. “My hope is that me coming out as transgender police officer will be another layer in building that bridge.”
“Trans Law Enforcement” premiered Thursday on “VICE News Tonight.” It’s currently available on HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO On Demand.
