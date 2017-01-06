18 dogs die in Tumwater animal rescue fire

A fire at a privately run animal rescue facility in Tumwater killed 18 dogs Thursday.
The dogs, three mothers and their 15 puppies, died of smoke inhalation, KIRO 7 reported.
Thurston County Animal Services said 19 other dogs were found safe in kennels inside the building.
A dog and cat were treated for smoke inhalation. About 40 animals were on site.
The site, called Furever Homes, is owned by Sharon Gold. She told KIRO she had just relocated to the site Sunday.
“There’s no words to describe, you know — what I feel and what these dogs went through today,” Gold told KIRO.
Animal Services said Thursday’s fire, which started with a clothes dryer, was ruled an accident.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments