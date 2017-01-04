Man hospitalized after train strikes him near Kalama

A 28-year-old Longview man remains hospitalized after a train struck him near Kalama as he was walking on New Year's Day.
The Daily News reports that Eric Garoutte was in critical condition Tuesday at a hospital in Vancouver.
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas says Garoutte was walking northbound on the main line track around noon. The crew on the approaching train hit the emergency brake but was unable to stop before hitting Garoutte from behind.
Kalama Police Chief Randy Gibson says he sustained severe neck injuries.
