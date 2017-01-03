Beloved orca known as Granny dies

J2 Granny, an orca believed to be nearly a century old, has died.
“Well, we knew this day would come, and each year that she returned with the rest of J pod brought us closer to this inevitable moment,” the Center for Whale Research posted on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. “With heavy hearts we have to say goodbye to yet another southern resident, perhaps the most loved and known to all and the oldest orca to date: J2 also known as Granny.”
Granny swam in the waters around Washington and Canada, and had been seen thousands of times during the past 40 years, according to Ken Balcomb, executive director of The Center for Whale Research. Her exact age was unknown, although she was more estimated to be between 90 and 105 by researchers.
“I last saw her on Oct. 12, 2016 as she swam north in Haro Strait far ahead of the others,” Balcomb wrote. “Perhaps other dedicated whale-watchers have seen her since then, but by year’s end she is officially missing from the SRKW (Southern Resident Killer Whale) population, and with regret we now consider her deceased.”
As of Dec. 31, the southern resident orca population was estimated to be 78, with J Pod containing only 24 individuals, according to Balcomb.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
