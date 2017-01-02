KIRO back on DirecTV as contract dispute is settled

Hours after KIRO-TV went off DirecTV on Sunday, its service was restored after a long-term agreement was reached between the parent company of the local television station and the satellite television provider.
According to a statement posted to KIRO’s website, the deal was announced late Sunday.
“The Cox Media Group is pleased to announce that is has reached a long-term deal that will restore KIRO 7 to your DirectTV service. We regret any inconvenience that was caused by this brief interruption in service,” the statement said.
The two companies were at an impasse, resulting in DirectTV pulling 13 Cox Media Group TV stations around the nation, including the Western Washington CBS affiliate.
At the time, station general manager Greg Bilte called it “unfortunate” AT&T/DirecTV used Seattle and Western Washington television views as “pawns in their effort to obtain unreasonable rates for KIRO 7 programming.”
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467,
Comments