January 2, 2017 8:51 AM

Man celebrates New Year's by firing guns 175 times

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

A Pierce County man rang in the new year by firing a number of guns 175 times.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hK15xJ ) that according to Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer, a 52-year-old man fired 175 rounds from his 12-gauge shotgun, 9mm handgun and .223-caliber AR-15-style rifle in his Spanaway yard.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of shots fired and found the man passed out in a lawn chair with shell casings strewn around the yard.

The unconscious man was arrested on suspicion of 100 misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Washington

Comments

