AG: Drones can't get too close to Orcas

The Washington State attorney general says drones are just like boats when it comes to protecting orcas.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2hEah5a ) that Attorney General Bob Ferguson released an opinion Friday saying state law says "vessels and other objects" can't come within 200 yards of an orca and that includes drones.
Ferguson says the Legislature most likely meant to include drones in the term 'other objects.'
The case stems from Mercer Island photographer Douglas Shih, who was cited after using a drone to take pictures of orcas in the San Juan Islands last year.
State fish and wildlife Sgt. Russ Mullins says the drone was 20 to 30 yards over a pod of whales.
Mullins says they're concerned drones could get too close and even strike a whale.
Shih fought the ticket and won. He said the law didn't specifically mention drones.
San Juan County Prosecutor Randy Gaylord asked the AG's office for a clarification of the law.
