North Bend approves permit for winter homeless shelter

A Snoqualmie Valley organization has received a permit to operate a homeless shelter this winter in North Bend.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2hMqVgB) that the shelter run by Snoqualmie Valley Shelter Services will be open from mid-January to early March. North Bend has approved $2,000 for the housing effort.
Shelter director Jennifer Kirk says the organization had tried for several years to secure a permit and bring attention to the issue of homelessness in the city.
City officials sat down with Kirk in September and worked out a deal for the permit and funding appropriation.
