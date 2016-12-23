Napavine budget impasse leads to 2 resignations

Two members on the City Council in the western Washington town of Napavine have resigned over the council's failure to pass an operating budget for next year.
The Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2hiOelX ) that the failure to approve a budget on Tuesday marked the second time in two weeks councilors couldn't come to a compromise on the matter. The resignation by council members LaVerne Haslett and Armondo Galaviz leaves the council with only two members - not enough for it to continue conducting official city business.
Napavine Mayor John Sayers the changes are likely to result in substantial layoffs for city employees in coming weeks.
Councilors had been at odds over whether to cut costs by suspending the city's community development director position or reducing the treasurer's hours.
