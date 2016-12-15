Washington

December 15, 2016 4:15 PM

State regulators: Cascade Natural Gas agrees to pay $2.5M

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

State regulators say Cascade Natural Gas Corp. has agreed to pay $2.5 million to resolve a complaint filed over pipeline safety violations.

The staff of the Utilities and Transportation Commission filed the settlement agreement Thursday. It would suspend $1.5 million of the penalty if the company completes a compliance program.

The settlement still must go before the three-member commission, which can accept, reject or modify it.

In July, the UTC filed a complaint against Cascade, after a staff investigation found the company was unable to provide the required documentation for nearly 40 percent of its high-pressure pipelines in the state.

A company spokesman said Thursday that "Cascade Natural Gas recognizes the importance of having accurate records and is committed to achieving compliance through the settlement agreement."

Kennewick-based Cascade Natural Gas Corporation serves nearly 200,000 customers in the state.

Related content

Washington

Comments

Videos

Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos