Washington state unemployment rate down to 5.3 percent

Washington state's unemployment rate dipped to 5.3 percent last month and the state added 3,600 jobs. November's unemployment rate was the lowest since June 2008.
The unemployment rate in October was 5.4 percent.
According to the latest numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, the private sector added 4,700 jobs, while the public sector saw a decrease of 1,100.
The national unemployment rate was 4.6 percent last month. The rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area dropped from 3.8 percent in October to 3.7 percent in November.
The biggest job growth was seen in education and health services, with 3,200 new jobs created. Losses were seen in leisure and hospitality, with 3,100 positions lost.
Comments