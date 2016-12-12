2 Washington electors sue over law in anti-Trump effort

Two Democratic presidential electors from Washington state have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a law that would fine electors if they disregard the state popular vote in the November presidential election.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/9LEkIm ) Bret Chiafalo and Levi Guerra argue the $1000 penalty is unconstitutional, and that they should be able to cast their votes as they see fit when the Electoral College meets Dec. 19.
A hearing on the request for an injunction barring the state from enforcing the law is scheduled for Wednesday in Seattle.
The request comes as part of a national effort to try and deny Republican Donald Trump the presidency. The so-called Hamilton Electors are encouraging Democratic and Republican electors in every state to unite behind a yet-to-be determined consensus Republican candidate.
Attorneys for Trump filed a motion Monday seeking to intervene in the case.
