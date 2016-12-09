The Latest: Winter storm warning for parts of Northwest

The Latest on a storm that brought snow, freezing rain and sleet to much of the Northwest (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service extended a freezing rain advisory for the Portland metro area into Friday evening as temperatures were slow to rise above freezing. Several power lines fell in the city because of ice on the lines Friday afternoon.
The service also issued an ice storm warning and winter storm warning for much of the Columbia River Gorge through the early morning hours on Saturday and said travel in that area will be extremely difficult.
In Washington, transportation officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed temporarily Friday afternoon near Cle Elum after multiple crashes and spin-outs.
A winter storm warning was issued through Saturday afternoon for that area encompassing Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon with sleet and freezing rain to mix with light snow expected.
The warning includes Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 12 along Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.
---
7 a.m.
The Portland metro area is thawing out, but transportation officials warn that many roads remain slick.
Forecasters expect the temperature to rise above freezing Friday morning and gradually approach 40 degrees.
The warmer weather and rain will melt the icy patches, bringing road conditions back to normal. That transition might take longer in the Columbia River Gorge.
With roads still slippery at dawn, many schools are either closed for the day or opening late. Among the districts canceling classes are Banks, Beaverton, Dufur, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Portland and Rainier.
Portland State University is opening at noon. Finals originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening will take place Friday at the same time and location.
Portland city offices open at 10 a.m.
