Snow, freezing rain hit Portland; treacherous commute feared

A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain showered fear and excitement Thursday in Portland — a city that typically lives under a cloud of mist and drizzle — and other parts of Oregon.
Heavy, swirling snow fell downtown, making for slick driving.
Strong winds toppled trees, and Portland General Electric reported about 7,000 customers in neighboring Clackamas County lost power before it was mostly restored.
Forecasters expected a couple inches of snow to stick before freezing rain arrives, heightening concerns about a treacherous evening commute in the region that does not use salt on slippery roads.
Many school districts canceled classes before the first flurries fell.
Joey Moffenbeier, 12, went sledding with some friends on a hill at the high school in Lake Oswego, a Portland suburb.
"We've been waiting all day for the snow and it finally started, so we decided to come out," he said. "We've been getting some good rides in but we need a little bit more to make it really good."
Some of the kids, unaccustomed to snow, weren't wearing gloves and had only sweatshirts on in temperatures that dipped below freezing — but they didn't let that stop the fun.
A group of older boys played soccer on the school's soccer field. They were joined by some friends and the soccer snow match turned into a snowball fight.
"We're just out here having fun. It's so uncommon for us to have snow here," said Colin Hardy, 15. "The snow day got called early, too, so we were all ready for a day off."
As the day wore on, the fat flakes of snow transitioned into a mix of snow and freezing rain and driving became treacherous. Cars crept along the roads and some spun out as they tried to navigate curves.
Like Portland area schools, city government also closed, as did federal court, the zoo and state offices in several counties.
Higher snowfall totals were expected in the Coast Range and Columbia River Gorge.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Cullen said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in the Gorge, particularly from Cascade Locks east toward Hood River.
Wintry weather also swept through Central Oregon, causing blizzard-like conditions in Ochoco National Forest. Few drivers traveled on Highway 26 over the pass between Prineville and Mitchell.
In Bend, snow fell steadily and ducks swam among ice floes in the Deschutes River.
Visibility was near zero on US 97 between Redmond and Bend, with at least one crash occurring Thursday along that icy stretch.
The National Weather Service forecast new snow accumulation of up to 8 inches in Central Oregon.
Snow also fell in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reported that two people were injured when trees fell into houses — one in Vancouver and another in nearby Camas. Snow was also steadily falling and sticking at the state Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Lisa El-Hoot of Vancouver was asleep when the tree crashed, briefly trapping her underneath the rubble. She was freed by her husband and three teenage children.
Her son, Abdul El-Hoot, told the newspaper, "I heard a loud bang . my sister came down and screamed 'mom's in trouble.'"
She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, as was the woman in Camas.
Near Corvallis, Oregon, one person died in a traffic crash on Highway 99. Oregon State Police said icy roads were a factor.
