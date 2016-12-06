Men who started wildfire ordered to pay state $2.3 million

Three men responsible for setting fire to 110 acres of forest in southwestern Washington have been ordered to pay the state more than $2.3 million in firefighting costs.
The Daily News reports (https://goo.gl/QJ3Wwj ) Nathan Taylor was sentenced Monday and all three defendants were ordered to pay damages to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Court documents say the fire started July 19, 2015 after Taylor, his brother Adrian Taylor and Michael Estrada Cardenas of Vancouver used propane tanks and soda cans for target practice near Woodland.
The fire blazed through a mixture of trees on state-managed land and took a month to contain.
All three pleaded guilty to reckless burning and two were sentenced to 24 hours of community service. Adrian Taylor will be sentenced Dec. 20.
The three men must each pay the restitution at no less than $25 monthly.
