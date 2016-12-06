Convicted child rapist sentenced to 15 years for child porn

Federal officials say a 62-year-old man previously convicted of raping three young boys has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations officials said in a news release that Lawrence McCollum of Seattle was sentenced Friday.
McCollum caught the attention of federal law enforcement when a special agent downloaded child pornography files through a peer-to-peer file sharing program linked to McCollum's residence.
McCollum later told agents he used the programs to obtain child pornography.
McCollum has a history of sex crimes including the 1987 conviction for raping a 7-year-old male and a 1991 conviction for raping two minor males, 8 and 11 years old. He was sentenced to 36 and 210 months imprisonment, respectively.
