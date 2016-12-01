Police: Decomposed body found in homeless camp

Police say a decomposed body has been found in a sleeping bag at a small homeless encampment in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/zfAyuT ) the body was found under debris Thursday afternoon during a cleanup by the owner of the property.
Kirkland Police Lt. Rob Saloum says it appeared the body had been on the property, south of the downtown Kirkland area, for some time.
Saloum says the King County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body and will determine the manner and cause of death as well as the identity of the person.
