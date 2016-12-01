3-year-old Oregon girl hit by falling tree limb dies

Authorities say a 3-year-old Oregon girl who was hit by a falling tree limb in southwestern Washington has died.
The Daily News in Longview reports (https://goo.gl/zYVYGb ) Emily Scarbrough died in a Portland hospital after the Nov. 22 incident.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office says she died from blunt force trauma to her head.
Authorities say the girl was visiting her grandparents' home in Longview and was struck by a limb that was being pruned. Her parents began taking her to a hospital but called an ambulance when they discovered she was having trouble breathing.
Authorities say she was then flown to a Portland hospital.
